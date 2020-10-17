Coronavirus update: More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chesterfield since Friday

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The total number of cases in the Commonwealth rose by 1,114 since yesterday, making the total 165,238

Deaths reported since yesterday reached well above average today. There have been 14 new deaths reported, the current 7-day moving average is 4.9 percent. Overall deaths reported in Virginia have been decreasing since they peaked in mid-September.

The VDH reported total of 11,831 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the VHHA, there are currently 993 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, 100 of those people are on a ventilator. In the Central Region, hospitalizations have remained fairly consistent.

In Virginia, COVID-19 cases are most common in the 20-29 age group with 34,252 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The next most afflicted age group is 30-39 with 28,015 cases.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Dinwiddie county sees its highest increase in cases since the pandemic began

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County reported its largest increases of coronavirus cases since it began documenting cases in April

The county posted on Facebook that it had seen an increase in 40 cases of COVID-19 in a week. Of those cases, six were attributed to a congregate care setting, and 34 were categorized as community spread.

Graph from Dinwiddie County

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 16, the college has reported:

23 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 16, here is what the college has reported:

25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 1.1%

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 16 shows that:

41 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,533 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local cases of COVID-19

Chesterfield County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Virginia with 116 in the last 24 hours — it was followed by Henrico County which reported 57 new cases.