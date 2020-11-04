Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia for the 3rd week in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of 1,157 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has now reported more than 1,000 new cases of the virus every day for the past three weeks.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 185,836people have coronavirus — 171,426 confirmed and 14,410 probable. VDH reports there have been 3,677 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate stayed steady at 5.7 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 3, the college has reported:
- 10 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 student is in isolation on campus.
- 10 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:
- 37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:
- 20 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,601 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local cases of COVID-19
Most of Central Virginia did not see an increase in cases and Hopewell reported one less case than yesterday. Chesterfield County saw the largest increases of new reported cases at 46.
- Charles City County: 106 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,407 cases, 120 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 319 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 530 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,542 cases, 78 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 554 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 341 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,766 cases, 44 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,655 cases, 240 deaths
- New Kent County: 306 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 326 cases, 5 death