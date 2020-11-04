Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia for the 3rd week in a row

Letters of thanks from students adorn the walls of a break room that was set up for workers to decompress from the stresses of caring for COVID-19 patients at Elmhurst Hospital, in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw an increase of 1,157 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has now reported more than 1,000 new cases of the virus every day for the past three weeks.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 185,836people have coronavirus — 171,426 confirmed and 14,410 probable. VDH reports there have been 3,677 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

This increase has impacted the state’s positivity rate stayed steady at 5.7 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.

— Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 3, the college has reported:

10 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

10 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:

37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:

20 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,601 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local cases of COVID-19

Most of Central Virginia did not see an increase in cases and Hopewell reported one less case than yesterday. Chesterfield County saw the largest increases of new reported cases at 46.