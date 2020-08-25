Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new cases reported in Virginia; nearly 800 outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for the Commonwealth on August 25, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 114,635 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 1,005 cases since Monday. The case count for the 7-day moving average is showing a downward trend.

The positivity rate for Virginia is at 6.4 percent for the second day in a row.

Currently, 9,259 Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,494 people in the Commonwealth — that is 23 new reported deaths overnight.

There are now 799 reported coronavirus outbreaks in the commonwealth — 370 are in long term care facilities and 45 are in educational settings.

Free testing in Richmond today

Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)

Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Rain or shine

Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229

Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM

Rain or shine

To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

Richmond had the most new cases of COVID-19 in Central Virginia with 47 new reported cases since yesterday. There was one new death in our area in Chesterfield County.