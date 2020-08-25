Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new cases reported in Virginia; nearly 800 outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for the Commonwealth on August 25, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 114,635 cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 1,005 cases since Monday. The case count for the 7-day moving average is showing a downward trend.
The positivity rate for Virginia is at 6.4 percent for the second day in a row.
Currently, 9,259 Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,494 people in the Commonwealth — that is 23 new reported deaths overnight.
There are now 799 reported coronavirus outbreaks in the commonwealth — 370 are in long term care facilities and 45 are in educational settings.
Northam not planning on COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite support from top official
Free testing in Richmond today
Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)
- Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
- Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM
- Rain or shine
Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)
- Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229
- Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM
- Rain or shine
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.
As COVID-19 looms, health experts prepare for another hurdle: flu season
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
Richmond had the most new cases of COVID-19 in Central Virginia with 47 new reported cases since yesterday. There was one new death in our area in Chesterfield County.
- Charles City County: 66 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,888 cases, 77 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 218 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 324 cases, 4 death
- City of Richmond: 3,662 cases, 43 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 266 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 182 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 745 cases, 34 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,403 cases, 189 deaths
- New Kent County: 143 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 180 cases, 4 deaths