Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,331 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The 7-Day average for daily cases in the state is 1,058. The highest number of cases reported in 24 hours was on August 7, when VDH reported 2,015 cases.

Positivity rate in the state is relatively low at 4.7 percent.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 14, the college has reported:

19 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students are in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 14, here is what the college has reported:

25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 1.1%

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

41 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,527 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES