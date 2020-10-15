Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,331 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The 7-Day average for daily cases in the state is 1,058. The highest number of cases reported in 24 hours was on August 7, when VDH reported 2,015 cases.
Positivity rate in the state is relatively low at 4.7 percent.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 14, the college has reported:
- 19 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 5 students are in isolation on campus.
- 15 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 14, here is what the college has reported:
- 25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 1.1%
- 0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 41 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,527 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 91 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,546 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 278 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 465 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,003 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 462 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 306 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,495 cases, 40 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,881 cases, 222 deaths
- New Kent County: 257 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 269 cases, 5 deaths