Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new reported cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.
According to the health department, Virginia now has 151,870 cases — 143,883 confirmed and 7,987 probable. Since yesterday 1,067 new cases have been reported.
A total of 11,191 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,270 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
The state’s positivity stayed the same at 4.7 percent.
If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.
RICHMOND
- Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m..
- Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 2, the college has reported:
- 24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 10 students are in isolation on campus.
- 19 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:
- 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:
- 50 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%
Local coronavirus cases
- Charles City County: 84 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,170 cases, 98 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 267 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 418 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,757 cases, 62 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 417 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 282 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,358 cases, 39 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,572 cases, 219 deaths
- New Kent County: 208 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 236 cases, 5 deaths