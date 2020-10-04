Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new reported cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 151,870 cases — 143,883 confirmed and 7,987 probable. Since yesterday 1,067 new cases have been reported.

A total of 11,191 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,270 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity stayed the same at 4.7 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m..

— Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.. Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 2, the college has reported:

24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:

19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

50 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%

