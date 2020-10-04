Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 new reported cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rahaana Smith

Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state’s total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here is the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 151,870 cases — 143,883 confirmed and 7,987 probable. Since yesterday 1,067 new cases have been reported.

A total of 11,191 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,270 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity stayed the same at 4.7 percent.

If you would like to get tested for COVID-19, the following testing locations are free.

RICHMOND

  • Thursday, October 8, 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m..
  • Monday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 7 and 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Friday, October 9 and 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 2, the college has reported:

  • 24 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 10 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 30, here is what the college has reported:

  • 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 2 shows that:

  • 50 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,464 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 22.98%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases

  • Charles City County: 84 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,170 cases, 98 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 267 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 418 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,757 cases, 62 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 417 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 282 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,358 cases, 39 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,572 cases, 219 deaths
  • New Kent County: 208 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 236 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events