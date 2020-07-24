Coronavirus update: More than 10,500 people with COVID-19 released from the hospital

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday July 16, 2020, of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, July 24, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 82,364 cases, 79,253 confirmed and 3,111 probable. Latinos remain disproportionately affected the COVID-19, representing 40 percent of Virginia’s cases.

7,515 Virginians have been hospitalized due to coronavirus. Across all health districts, there have been a total of 2,067 deaths.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 10,576 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged.

No action taken by VDH against businesses despite hundreds of complaints

Nearly 16,000 people contacted the Virginia Department of Health to report businesses across the state that are not following guidelines created to curb the spread of COVID-19.

VDH launched its online complaint form in June and last week, 8News obtained data for nearly 9,000 statewide complaints through a Freedom of Information Act request. Thousands of additional complaints have been added to the list since we received the report and we have asked VDH for the updated complaints.

A first look at the data, however, shows that restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores in the City of Richmond received the most complaints in our area.

More than 1,300 allegations against businesses in the City of Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties have flooded into the agency. Reports accuse both employees and customers of not wearing masks or not social distancing. Many businesses are also accused of allowing too many people inside the establishments.

Henrico nursing home cited for COVID-19 violations turns to new technology to fight the virus

A Henrico nursing home cited for keeping COVID-19 positive residents in the same room with COVID-19 negative residents may now be a leader in the fight against the coronavirus.

8News exposed that Westport Rehabilitation & Nursing Center was cited for housing those residents together during an unannounced inspection in late May. Yet, patients like Courtney Nelson feel they have been well cared for. She contracted COVID-19 in May.

“I was tested three times,” says Nelson.

Nelson told 8News she was never worried but the isolation from the outside during the pandemic has been tough.

“No, not scared. The only thing is that we can’t leave our room, that’s hard. No one is allowed in the building ever, so you can’t bring something from outside to us,” she said.

The Westport resident never had any symptoms but by late May the facility had an outbreak, nine people died and an inspection warned of an immediate jeopardy. 8News asked the lead clinician, Jenni Johnson, why the facility was still putting residents who were COVID-19 positive in the same room with residents who were negative for the virus.

