Coronavirus update: More than 1,200 new cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on coronavirus cases in Virginia for Saturday, August 29.

The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning 1,217 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 118,809. The death toll continues to increase, the total deaths are now at 2,568.

The state’s positivity is slowly starting to increase. Yesterday the rate was at 6.8 percent. Today it is 6.9 percent.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 28, the college has reported:

108 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

69 students are in isolation on campus

100 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

Local cases of COVID-19