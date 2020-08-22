Coronavirus update: More than 1,200 new cases reported since Friday, 46 of which are in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, August 22.
- Virginia is recording an increase of 1,212 cases, bringing the total case count to 112,072.
- There were 7 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth, bringing the total to 2,443.
- More than 9,100 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19
- The percent positivity rate is at 6.5 percent, a slight decrease since yesterday.
Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Aug. 21, the college has reported:
- 25 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 13 students are in isolation on campus
- 67 students are in quarantine on campus
University of Richmond
As of Aug. 18, here is what the college has reported:
- 11 total cases and 6 active cases of COVID-19
- 0.7 percent testing positivity rate in August, which is a decrease of 1.5 percent since July.
Upcoming testing locations in our area:
Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)
- Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
- Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM
- Rain or shine
Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)
- Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229
- Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM
- Rain or shine
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.
Newport News woman tests positive for COVID-19 after flight with family wearing no masks
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
Notable increases were in Chesterfield County, which had 43 new COVID-19 cases, and Richmond, which reported 46 new cases since Friday. All localities listed saw an increase of at least one new case since yesterday.
- Charles City County: 61 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,815 cases, 76 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 213 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 314 cases, 4 death
- City of Richmond: 3,548 cases, 43 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 260 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 178 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 736 cases, 33 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,294 cases, 188 deaths
- New Kent County: 139 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 178 cases, 4 deaths