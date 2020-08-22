Coronavirus update: More than 1,200 new cases reported since Friday, 46 of which are in Richmond

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, August 22.

Virginia is recording an increase of 1,212 cases, bringing the total case count to 112,072.

There were 7 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth, bringing the total to 2,443.

More than 9,100 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19

The percent positivity rate is at 6.5 percent, a slight decrease since yesterday.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 21, the college has reported:

25 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

13 students are in isolation on campus

67 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 18, here is what the college has reported:

11 total cases and 6 active cases of COVID-19

0.7 percent testing positivity rate in August, which is a decrease of 1.5 percent since July.

Upcoming testing locations in our area:

Tuesday, August 25 – Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond)

Address: 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Rain or shine

Thursday, August 27 – Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229

Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM

Rain or shine

To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Limited walk-up is available.

COVID-19 in Central Virginia

Notable increases were in Chesterfield County, which had 43 new COVID-19 cases, and Richmond, which reported 46 new cases since Friday. All localities listed saw an increase of at least one new case since yesterday.