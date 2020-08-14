Coronavirus update: More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Virginia’s positivity rate went down slightly to 7.2 percent. Virginia is reporting 104,838 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Friday. That is 1,216 more than yesterday.

8,650 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,255 state-confirmed deaths so far related to COVID-19.

Upcoming community testing events in Richmond and Henrico

Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)

Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)

Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine

Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

COVID-19 in Central Virignia