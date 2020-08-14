Coronavirus update: More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
Virginia’s positivity rate went down slightly to 7.2 percent. Virginia is reporting 104,838 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Friday. That is 1,216 more than yesterday.
8,650 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,255 state-confirmed deaths so far related to COVID-19.
Upcoming community testing events in Richmond and Henrico
Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)
Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)
Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223
Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)
Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224
Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Rain or shine
Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
COVID-19 in Central Virignia
- Charles City County: 53 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,542 cases, 80 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 204 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 282 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,308 cases, 41 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 227 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 170 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 690 cases, 33 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,042 cases, 187 deaths
- New Kent County: 133 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 159 cases, 4 deaths