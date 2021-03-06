Coronavirus update: More than 1,400 new cases reported, over 2.2 million vaccine doses administered

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, March 6:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,477 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 584,537. The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased to 9,519.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 6.3%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,386 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,164 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 263 are in the ICU and 160 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,220,399 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 6.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 16.9%.

A total of 782,229 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 53,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 5, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 5, here is what the college has reported:

7 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

14,373 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia