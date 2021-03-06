Coronavirus update: More than 1,400 new cases reported, over 2.2 million vaccine doses administered

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, March 6:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,477 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 584,537. The state’s COVID-19 deaths also increased to 9,519.
The state’s positivity rate remains at 6.3%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,386 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,164 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 263 are in the ICU and 160 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,220,399 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 6.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 16.9%.
A total of 782,229 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 53,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 5, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 15 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 5, here is what the college has reported:
- 7 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 14,373 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 412 cases, 12 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,881 cases, 359 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,407 cases, 48 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,156 cases, 56 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,236 cases, 65 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,990 cases, 215 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,839 cases, 34 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,230 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,797 cases, 138 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,712cases, 538 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,262 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,665 cases, 10 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,037 cases, 18 deaths
