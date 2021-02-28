Coronavirus update: More than 1,700 new cases reported in Virginia; 7-day positivity rate down to 7.2%

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, February 28:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 170 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 8,552.

The state’s COVID-19 cases also increased by 1,736. The new state total is 576,050.

There was a slight change in the positivity rate, it is now at 7.2%. This is the lowest the rate has been since November.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,935 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,152 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 295 are in the ICU and 180 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,933,953 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 28.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 14.8%.

A total of 666,970 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 34,744 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 26, the college has reported:

52 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

24 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 26, here is what the college has reported:

11 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%

12,468 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

All localities in Central Virginia reported an increase of at least one new case with the exception of Goochland County, which reported one less case than yesterday.

Chesterfield County had the largest increase of new cases of the coronavirus in Central Virginia, reporting 58 in the last 24 hours. It was followed closely by Henrico County, which reported 57 new cases of COVID-19.

A majority of localities in the region also reported new deaths, including New Kent County which had its first new death since January.