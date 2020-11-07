Coronavirus Update: More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia; more than 70 new cases in Chesterfield and Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,103 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

This is the largest increase in new cases in a single day since the VDH began recording. There hasn’t been an increase of more than 2,000 cases since August.

This brings the total coronavirus count around the Commonwealth up to 190,873 — 175,187 confirmed and 15,686 probable. So far there have been 3,704 death from the virus in Virginia.

The 7-Day moving average for positive tests is 6 percent. This is trending slightly upwards but steady overall.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO

Monday, November 9 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon

— Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, November 13 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 6, the college has reported:

28 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 student is in isolation on campus.

17 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 6, here is what the college has reported:

43 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 6, shows that:

24 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,582 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Chesterfield County had the largest increase in our area with 77 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It was followed closes by Henrico County, which reported 71 new cases of the virus.

Every locality in our area saw an increase of at least one new reported case of the coronavirus.