Coronavirus update: More than 5,200 new cases reported statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, January 27:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,227 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 488,553. There were 54 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bring the total to 6,228.

A total of 2,258 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 55,888 of Virginia cases.

The state’s positivity rate is dropped slightly to 12.3 percent.

The office of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Stoney got a PCR test on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“Since the coronavirus first started to spread in our region roughly a year ago, over 12,000 residents in our city have been infected with COVID-19. Today, I count myself as one of them,” the mayor said in a release. “While I do not feel 100 percent, I am thankful that my symptoms are currently manageable and will continue to work from my home to ensure the continuity of city government.”

The mayor is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will now isolate at home. People who have been in close contact with the mayor are in quarantine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,823 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,554 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 537 are in the ICU and 332 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 497,581 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 26,

A total of 71,459 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 24,790 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,156,500 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

CHESTERFIELD

Monday , Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 26, the college has reported:

42 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

34 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 25, here is what the college has reported:

91 current active COVID-19 cases*

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3 percent.

* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:

42 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.

30 active COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

Chesterfield County had the largest increase of new cases in Central Virginia, reporting 216 in the last 24 hours. it was followed by Henrico County, which reported 198 new cases since yesterday.