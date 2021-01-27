Coronavirus update: More than 5,200 new cases reported statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, January 27:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,227 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 488,553. There were 54 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bring the total to 6,228.
A total of 2,258 COVID-19 outbreaks have contributed 55,888 of Virginia cases.
The state’s positivity rate is dropped slightly to 12.3 percent.
The office of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Stoney got a PCR test on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms.
“Since the coronavirus first started to spread in our region roughly a year ago, over 12,000 residents in our city have been infected with COVID-19. Today, I count myself as one of them,” the mayor said in a release. “While I do not feel 100 percent, I am thankful that my symptoms are currently manageable and will continue to work from my home to ensure the continuity of city government.”
The mayor is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will now isolate at home. People who have been in close contact with the mayor are in quarantine.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 37,823 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,554 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 537 are in the ICU and 332 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 497,581 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 26,
A total of 71,459 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 24,790 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 1,156,500 vaccines have been distributed.
Testing locations near you
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
- Friday, Jan. 29 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Dept., 1400 N Laburnum Ave.
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 26, the college has reported:
- 42 active student cases and 2 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 9 students are in isolation on campus.
- 34 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 25, here is what the college has reported:
- 91 current active COVID-19 cases*
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3 percent.
* This figure includes 21 students who are currently in Richmond, but have not gone through the move-in process and have attended class remotely.
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 21 shows that:
- 42 total (students and employees) cases since January 4.
- 30 active COVID-19 cases
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
Chesterfield County had the largest increase of new cases in Central Virginia, reporting 216 in the last 24 hours. it was followed by Henrico County, which reported 198 new cases since yesterday.
- Charles City County: 333 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 18,451 cases, 201 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 991 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,636 cases, 15 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,469 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,321 cases, 124 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,419 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 989 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,636 cases, 97 deaths
- Henrico County: 17,858 cases, 337 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,018 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,257 cases, 7 deaths
- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is "not recommended" for pregnant women, according to a news release Tuesday from the World Health Organization.
- The Virginia Department of Health now has the capability to send text messages to people who test positive for COVID-19.
- Virginia is falling behind half of the other U.S. states and territories in administering coronavirus vaccines, raising questions about the commonwealth's efforts to be on par with the country's most successful vaccination operations.
- Chesterfield Board of Supervisors defends county's vaccine rollout, calls on state to do better: "Our hands are tied"The chair of Chesterfield County's Board of Supervisors is defending the county's vaccine rollout amid recent criticism. Chairman Jim Holland said the county is "doing the best they can" considering the circumstances they've been given.
- Virginia has administered 594,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which is a little more than half of the vaccines distributed to the state, according to CDC data. As Virginians anxiously await their chance to get their doses, there are concerns that the Commonwealth may be falling behind other states.
- A Florida healthcare worker recognized as Polk County's 2020 Paramedic of the Year was arrested by the sheriff's office Tuesday after allegedly helping a supervisor steal coronavirus vaccines meant for the county's first responders.
- The global total of confirmed coronavirus cases topped more than 100 million Tuesday as the effort to end the pandemic is becoming an ever more urgent race between the vaccine and the mutating virus.
- According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top public health expert, doubling up on masks may help.
- With demand high for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Minnesota has come up with a new distribution approach: a vaccine lottery.
- The Biden administration ordered 200 million more coronavirus vaccines and will funnel more doses to states now, in a bid to deliver on the U.S. president’s promise to curb the pandemic, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.