Coronavirus update: More than 5,300 people with COVID-19 have been released from VA hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 28, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 40,249 cases of COVID-19 — 38,276 confirmed and 1,973 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,281.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 5,367 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

How COVID-19 is impacting summer classes at local colleges

As Richmond gets ready to reopen Friday, colleges in the city are starting to make decisions about summer and fall classes.

Both VCU and the University of Richmond said they are committed to opening for fall classes, but only if there is a safe way to do so.

US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

The U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed over 350,000, with the U.S. having the most confirmed cases and deaths by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has recorded about 170,000 deaths, while the U.S. reached more than 100,000 in less than four months.

COVID-19 in Virginia

