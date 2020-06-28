Coronavirus update: More than 8,000 people with COVID-19 released from the hospital; State to enter Phase 3 this week

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 28, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 61,736 cases of COVID-19 — 59,071 confirmed and 2,665 probable — Sunday. The death toll is now at 1,732.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 8,005 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia entering Phase 3 this week

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the commonwealth would start Phase Three of the reopening process on July 1, more than three weeks after most of the state began ‘Phase Two.’

Northam said he’s comfortable with the whole state moving forward at the same time noting that, if local leaders in Northern Virginia and Richmond had concerns, he would take that into consideration. These areas have previously lagged behind the rest of Virginia due to higher case counts and hospitalizations.

At an update on Jun. 18, the governor gave details on what Phase Three would look like. He said the mask mandate and social distancing recommendations will remain in place.

Some of the major changes include increasing the cap on social gatherings to 250 people. Retailers, restaurants and bars will be able to lift capacity limits entirely. Plus, more people will be allowed in entertainment venues and gyms.

“It still means you’re safer at home, especially if you’re vulnerable,” Northam said.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

