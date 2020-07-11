Coronavirus update: More than 850 new cases reported statewide; Free testing in Chesterfield today

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 11, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 69,782 cases of COVID-19 — 66,963 confirmed and 2,819 probable — Saturday. The death toll is at 1,962.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 9,270 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free testing in Chesterfield today

The Chesterfield County health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today from 9 a.m. to noon at the River City Sportsplex at 13030 Genito Road.

This is a drive-up only event, and people should have called ahead to make an appointment.

Here are other testing events coming up this week in our area:

TUESDAY, JULY 14: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-205-3501 to register.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-205-3501 to register. WEDNESDAY, JULY 15: 5 to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of South Richmond,6201 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-318-8207 to register.

5 to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of South Richmond,6201 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-318-8207 to register. THURSDAY, JULY 16: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. Call 804-205-3501 to register.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here are the latest numbers for our area:

