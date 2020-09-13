Coronavirus Update: More than 870 new cases reported; free COVID-19 testing event in Richmond tomorrow

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 874 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 133,814. Of the cases, 127.672 are confirmed and 6,142 are probable.

The current 7-day positivity rate decreased from 7.8 percent on Saturday to 7.5 percent on Sunday.

The Commonwealth has seen 10,244 hospitalizations, and 2,724 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Upcoming testing events in Richmond

The Richmond City and Henrico Health districts are offering free community testing for COVID-19.

Monday, Sept. 14 — Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m.

— Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 — Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 11, the college has reported:

47 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

15 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 10, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:

557 total (students and employees) active cases.

662 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.58%

