Coronavirus Update: More than 870 new cases reported; free COVID-19 testing event in Richmond tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 874 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 133,814. Of the cases, 127.672 are confirmed and 6,142 are probable.
The current 7-day positivity rate decreased from 7.8 percent on Saturday to 7.5 percent on Sunday.
The Commonwealth has seen 10,244 hospitalizations, and 2,724 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Upcoming testing events in Richmond
The Richmond City and Henrico Health districts are offering free community testing for COVID-19.
- Monday, Sept. 14 — Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 from 4 – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 17 — Robinson Theater, 2903 Q St, Richmond, VA 23223 from 9 – 11 a.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 11, the college has reported:
- 47 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 15 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 15 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:
- 557 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 662 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.58%
COVID-19 in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 76 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,540 cases, 85 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 240 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 367 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,317 cases, 50 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 336 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 247 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,090 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,037 cases, 195 deaths
- New Kent County: 167 cases, 2 deaths
- Powhatan County: 203 cases, 5 deaths