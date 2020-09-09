Coronavirus update: More than 880 new cases since Tuesday; 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Va

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 882 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed and probable, in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s health department. There are now 129,289 total cases and 2,697 deaths, an increase of 11 from the day before, in the commonwealth.

Virginia test positivity rate — the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 of those overall who have been tested — increased slightly to 7.6 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s dashboard, 1,072 people in the commonwealth are currently in the hospital and 15,967 have been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

VHHA also reports that 252 patients are currently in the ICU and 121 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 8, the college has reported:

46 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

29 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 3, here is what the college has reported:

12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard on Sept. 8 shows that:

677 total (students and employees) cases.

388 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 26.42%

Local cases of COVID-19

Chesterfield county had the greatest increase with 40 new cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths from the virus. There was also one new reported death in Henrico County.