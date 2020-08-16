Coronavirus update: More than 900 new cases for the second day in a row; no new deaths since yesterday

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth:

Virginia’s positivity rate went up slightly to 7.2 percent. Virginia is reporting 106,687 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Sunday. That is 937 new cases reported since yesterday.

According to the VDH, 8,737 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,381 deaths related to COVID-19 reported — meaning there were no new deaths reported overnight.

Upcoming community testing events in Richmond and Henrico

Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)

Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)

Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine

Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

COVID-19 in Central Virignia

For the second day in a row all of the following localities saw an increase of at least one reported case of COVID-19: