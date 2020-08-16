Coronavirus update: More than 900 new cases for the second day in a row; no new deaths since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth:

Virginia’s positivity rate went up slightly to 7.2 percent. Virginia is reporting 106,687 cases of coronavirus, health officials said Sunday. That is 937 new cases reported since yesterday.

According to the VDH, 8,737 Virginians are currently hospitalized and there have been a total of 2,381 deaths related to COVID-19 reported — meaning there were no new deaths reported overnight.

Tuesday, August 18 – Diversity Richmond (Richmond)

Address: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM 

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)

Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224

Time: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Rain or shine 

Make an appointment to any of these COVID-19 testing locations by calling the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

COVID-19 in Central Virignia

For the second day in a row all of the following localities saw an increase of at least one reported case of COVID-19:

  • Charles City County: 55 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 4,621 cases, 80 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 206 cases, 22 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 291 cases, 5 death
  • City of Richmond: 3,354 cases, 42 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 238 cases, 7 deaths
  • Goochland County: 172 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 7– cases, 33 deaths
  • Henrico County: 4,109 cases, 187 deaths
  • New Kent County: 135 cases, 1 death
  • Powhatan County: 1617 cases, 4 deaths
