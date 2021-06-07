Coronavirus update: More than half of Virginians vaccinated; Tuesday George Wythe COVID-19 vaccination event canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VDH reported that more than half of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Monday.

As of June 7, 55.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 45.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Richmond Henrico Health District said tomorrow’s vaccination event at George Wythe High School has been canceled because of the June primaries. Because of this, they will be expanding the hours for Wednesday’s vaccination event.

The health district is also holding several other vaccination events this week. Here is where you can get your “Fauci ouchie”:

Tuesday, June 8 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services on 10299 Woodman Road. They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 2 to 3 p.m. at Creighton RC on 2103 Creighton Road. They will be offering the Moderna vaccine.

Wednesday, June 9 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lafayette Gardens Apartments on 2219 Ruffin Road. This event will have the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 2 to 3 p.m. at Whitcomb RC on 2106 Deforrest Street. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield Street. They will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Thursday, June 10 9 to 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church on 2811 Fendall Avenue. They will have the Pfizer vaccine. 2 to 3 p.m. Fairfield RC on 2506 Phaup Street. They will be offering the Moderna vaccine. 1 to 6 p.m. at the Henrico East Rec Center on 1440 N Laburnum Avenue. They will have the Pfizer vaccine

Friday, June 11 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Union University on 1304 W Graham Road. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Saturday, June 12 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield Street. They have the Pfizer vaccine. 1 to 4 p.m. at Broad Rock Library on 4615 Ferguson Lane. They will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



RHHD also announced it will be moving from weekly to bi-weekly COVID-19 testing events. They said this is due to low demand and high availability of testing. The next event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Diversity Richmond on June 17.