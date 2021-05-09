Coronavirus update: Music’s biggest names raise money for vaccinations, Virginia cases fall below 600

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Global Citizen Vax Live concert raised $302 million to help procure more than 26 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution across the world.

The event took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and featured performances by Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez. The concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and also featured appearances by President Joe Biden, actor Ben Affleck, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and former Late Show host David Letterman.

Meanwhile as supply of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to outpace demand, a recent UCLA survey showed cash payments would likely get people who were otherwise skeptical about the shot to get inoculated.

This as companies like Krispy Kreme are already finding ways to reward people for going out and getting the vaccine.

As new case numbers in Virginia continue to decline, researchers have experienced a breakthrough in ways to treat those who are sick with coronavirus. Researchers with UVA have shown antibody infusions ultimately prevent hospitalization due to complications from COVID-19.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here .

. George Wythe High School will be a walk-up vaccination site on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are prepared to offer vaccinations to kids ages 12 and older as soon as approval is granted for the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 539 new cases of COVID-19 statewide for May 9. There’ve been 666,650 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 10,895 deaths.

On the vaccine front, Virginia averages 58,924 doses per day. Almost 4 million Virginians have received at least one dose, and 34.6% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

