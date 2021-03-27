Coronavirus update: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported, positivity rate up to 5.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, March 27:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 613,974.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,178. The state’s positivity rate increased to 5.7%.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,403,097 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 27.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 26.5%.
A total of 1,222,047 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 54,376 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,012 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 998 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 238 are in the ICU and 131 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 26, the college has reported:
- 53 active student cases and 15 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students is in isolation on campus.
- 16 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 26, here is what the college has reported:
- 10 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 19,699 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 441 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,199 cases, 390 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,519 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,311 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,485 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,581 cases, 241 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,955 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,300 cases, 20 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,226 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,946 cases, 567 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,374 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,763 cases, 10 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,202 cases, 22 deaths
- Two scientists, one from University of Virginia and another from Virginia Tech, are striving to create a vaccine capable of preventing a large range of COVID-19 strains as well as other coronaviruses.
- Virginia is still on track to have all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by late April or May 1, the state's vaccine coordinator said Friday, but hesitancy from residents could make reaching herd immunity more difficult.
- The Richmond Henrico Health District is going to be receiving 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.
- Chesterfield County and GRTC are teaming up to make sure that lack of transportation does not get in the way of you getting your COVID-19 vaccine shot.
- The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,799 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 612,062.
- Are you worried that your COVID-19 vaccination card will get damaged? Get it laminated at Office Depot for free!
- Virginia's top vaccine official predicts vaccines will open to the general population by the end of AprilVirginia’s statewide vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, believes the vaccination process should ramp up once all of Virginia hits Phase 1C, and says vaccines should be available for anyone who wants the shot by the end of April.
- Dinwiddie County residents 65 and older still in need of a vaccine can attend a clinic on Wednesday for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
- The Richmond-Henrico and Chesterfield Health Districts have not yet announced when they will transition into vaccine Phase 1c, despite other health districts across the state already offering doses to essential workers in that phase.
- Supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine could impact move into Phase 2 of Virginia's vaccination planVirginia will get 49,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine next week, fewer than half of the doses expected. Despite that, the state's vaccine coordinator believes enough shots will be available to move all communities into Phase 1c of Virginia's vaccination plan.