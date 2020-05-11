Coronavirus update: Nearly 23,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; DMV remains closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 11, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 24,081 cases of COVID-19 — 22,962 confirmed and 1,119 probable — Sunday.

More than 157,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 839.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,201 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

This afternoon Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will provide an update as the state is set to open this week. Tune in to watch on 8News here.

Virginia DMV remains closed

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles was set to reopen today. However, in a tweet Friday the DMV said they will remain closed.

Need a COVID-19 test?

As Virginia prepares to enter Phase One of reopening, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

Three testing events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. have been scheduled this week:

  • Monday, May 11 – Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, East Richmond
  • Tuesday, May 12 – Southwood Apartments, 1200 Southwood Parkway, South Richmond
  • Tuesday, May 14 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, East Henrico

To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms.

For other testing locations, click here.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASESTOTAL CASESDEATHS
Charles City County191
Chesterfield County74126
City of Colonial Heights656
City of Hopewell330
City of Petersburg412
City of Richmond49418
Goochland County815
Hanover County15515
Henrico County1,032110
New Kent County261
Powhatan County180
Information from the Virginia Department of Health

