Coronavirus update: Nearly 23,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; DMV remains closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 11, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 24,081 cases of COVID-19 — 22,962 confirmed and 1,119 probable — Sunday.

More than 157,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 839.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,201 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

This afternoon Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will provide an update as the state is set to open this week. Tune in to watch on 8News here.

Latest coronavirus headlines

Virginia DMV remains closed

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles was set to reopen today. However, in a tweet Friday the DMV said they will remain closed.

DMV will not reopen on May 11. Our customer service centers will remain closed until further notice.



Online & by-mail transactions are still being processed. Our call center also remains open 8am-5pm M-F & 8am-12pm Sat. Updates will be posted here & at https://t.co/wFScfhGe9f. pic.twitter.com/BinI1zexVA — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) May 8, 2020

Need a COVID-19 test?

As Virginia prepares to enter Phase One of reopening, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

Three testing events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. have been scheduled this week:

Monday, May 11 – Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, East Richmond

Tuesday, May 12 – Southwood Apartments, 1200 Southwood Parkway, South Richmond

Tuesday, May 14 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, East Henrico

To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms.

For other testing locations, click here.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 19 1 Chesterfield County 741 26 City of Colonial Heights 65 6 City of Hopewell 33 0 City of Petersburg 41 2 City of Richmond 494 18 Goochland County 81 5 Hanover County 155 15 Henrico County 1,032 110 New Kent County 26 1 Powhatan County 18 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

