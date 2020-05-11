Coronavirus update: Nearly 23,000 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; DMV remains closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 11, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 24,081 cases of COVID-19 — 22,962 confirmed and 1,119 probable — Sunday.
More than 157,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 839.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,201 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
This afternoon Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will provide an update as the state is set to open this week.
Virginia DMV remains closed
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles was set to reopen today. However, in a tweet Friday the DMV said they will remain closed.
Need a COVID-19 test?
As Virginia prepares to enter Phase One of reopening, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.
Three testing events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. have been scheduled this week:
- Monday, May 11 – Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, East Richmond
- Tuesday, May 12 – Southwood Apartments, 1200 Southwood Parkway, South Richmond
- Tuesday, May 14 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, East Henrico
To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:
|COVID-19 CASES
|TOTAL CASES
|DEATHS
|Charles City County
|19
|1
|Chesterfield County
|741
|26
|City of Colonial Heights
|65
|6
|City of Hopewell
|33
|0
|City of Petersburg
|41
|2
|City of Richmond
|494
|18
|Goochland County
|81
|5
|Hanover County
|155
|15
|Henrico County
|1,032
|110
|New Kent County
|26
|1
|Powhatan County
|18
|0
