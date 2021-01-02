Coronavirus update: Nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported; 7-day positivity rate inches closer to 15%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus for Saturday, Jan. 2:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,989 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth’s total number of coronavirus cases to 358,755. VDH also reported 36 new deaths, and that the 7-day positivity rate is 14.8 percent — 5.5 percent higher than a month ago.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,710 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 557 are in the ICU and 335 are on a ventilator.
On the vaccine front, 75,288 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 1, with 388,100 total vaccine doses distributed.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
- Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
Henrico County had the largest increase in our area, with 218 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. It was followed by Chesterfield County which reported 159 new cases of the coronavirus.
All localities in Central Virginia reported an increase of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
- Charles City County: 201 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 13,374 cases, 173 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 643 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 930 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,467 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,432 cases, 96deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 930 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 644 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,001 cases, 77 deaths
- Henrico County: 12,791 cases, 294 deaths
- New Kent County: 682 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 884 cases, 6 deaths
- A new variant of COVID-19, named B117, was found in the United Kingdom last month and has made its way to the United States.
- 'She would scream in pain' | Parents warn of condition, weeks after COVID-19, that left 7-yr-old in ICUParents Andrew and Caitlin Maurer are warning others about the complications from COVID-19 after their daughter was hospitalized in the ICU.
- After setting a new single-day high of new cases on the final day of 2020, the new year begins with a similar number of new cases in Virginia.
- California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic and officials disclosed that three more cases involving a mutant variant of the virus have been confirmed in San Diego County.
- While the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia is still in its infancy, the doctor in charge of coordinating its distribution at a group of area nursing homes says it's already been "frustrating."
- It's been an ongoing debate since the start of the pandemic: should schools remain open?
- Instead of receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 42 people in West Virginia received the Regeneron antibody treatment, according to the West Virginia National Guard.
- The new coronavirus variant first reported in the United Kingdom then later reported in Colorado and California has now been detected in Florida, the state's department of health said Thursday.
- Texas hit another grim milestone Thursday when it surpassed 12,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, setting a new record high in that category for the fourth consecutive day.
- The Virginia High School League winter sports season begins Jan. 4, and student-athletes representing Hopewell High School will be competing. But that could change.