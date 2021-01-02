Coronavirus update: Nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported; 7-day positivity rate inches closer to 15%

FILE PHOTO: A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus for Saturday, Jan. 2:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,989 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth’s total number of coronavirus cases to 358,755. VDH also reported 36 new deaths, and that the 7-day positivity rate is 14.8 percent — 5.5 percent higher than a month ago.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,710 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 557 are in the ICU and 335 are on a ventilator.

On the vaccine front, 75,288 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 1, with 388,100 total vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

To find a test near you, click here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Henrico County had the largest increase in our area, with 218 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. It was followed by Chesterfield County which reported 159 new cases of the coronavirus.

All localities in Central Virginia reported an increase of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.