Coronavirus update: Nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia; Gov. Northam to announce restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for Thursday, December 10.

For weeks now Virginia’s COVID-19 daily number of new cases has been higher than usual. Just today, VDH reported 3,915 new cases. Deaths also increased to 4,335.

The surging numbers of COVID-19 cases is causing strict restrictions across the United States. This afternoon Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce new restrictions.

Hospitalizations are also up in Virginia. According to the VHHA, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients is 2,051. ICE occupancy is at 78 percent. Last year it was at 67 percent.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, health officials say you should get a COVID-19 test. Many testing locations in our area are free and open to the general public.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Friday, December 11th , 1 to 3 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

, 1 to 3 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)** Monday, December 14th , 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)

, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220) Tuesday, December 15th , 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

, 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)** Thursday, December 17th , 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**

, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)** Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 9, the university has reported:

40 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students in isolation on campus.

9 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 9, here is what the university has reported:

110 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November 2020 was 2.6 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 10, shows that:

18 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,671 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

In a virtual COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Richmond City officials said virus cases continue to rise in Virginia’s Capital.

Dr. Melissa Viray with the Richmond City Health District said cases are higher than ever.

“We now have the highest daily case rate we’ve seen in the pandemic to date, with an average of 73 new cases per day, over the past week,” said Dr. Viray.

She added that percent positivity, hospitalizations and ventilator use are also on the rise. There have been 7,315 positive cases to date and 83 deaths in the city.