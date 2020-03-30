Coronavirus update: Nearly 900 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 40 at Henrico rehab center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19:

At this time, Virginia has 890 cases of coronavirus, health officials reported Sunday. 22 Virginians have died from the virus and 122 people are hospitalized. Health officials said they expect the number of cases to rise as more testing becomes available.

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Virginia:

40 cases of COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Center

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in Virginia, one rehab center in Henrico County has been hit hard.

The Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has 40 cases of COVID-19. 8 people have died from the virus at this center.

Over the weekend, health officials said they have taken the steps to try and contain the spread like identifying hot and cold zones and setting up showers by the exists.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19: