Coronavirus update: Nearly 900 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 40 at Henrico rehab center

At this time, Virginia has 890 cases of coronavirus, health officials reported Sunday. 22 Virginians have died from the virus and 122 people are hospitalized. Health officials said they expect the number of cases to rise as more testing becomes available.
40 cases of COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Center
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in Virginia, one rehab center in Henrico County has been hit hard.
The Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has 40 cases of COVID-19. 8 people have died from the virus at this center.
Over the weekend, health officials said they have taken the steps to try and contain the spread like identifying hot and cold zones and setting up showers by the exists.
Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.