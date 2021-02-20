Coronavirus update: New case numbers below 2,000, positivity rate stays the same

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 20:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,882 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 561,812.
The state is reporting 7,197 deaths. The positivity rate is at 8.2 percent.
COVID-19 in headlines
Virginia’s pre-registration system opens
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,667 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,594 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 312 are in the ICU and 186 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,541,772 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 20.
Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 440,339 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 36,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 19, the college has reported:
- 70 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 30 students are in isolation on campus.
- 74 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 19, here is what the college has reported:
- 19 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 10,320 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 389 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 22,919 cases, 222 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,289 cases, 36 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,024 cases, 24 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,984 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,380 cases, 151 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,737 cases, 21 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,191 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,476 cases, 107 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,810 cases, 363 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,207 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,616 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,870 cases, 11 deaths