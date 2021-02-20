Coronavirus update: New case numbers below 2,000, positivity rate stays the same

A medical worker poses with a swab testing kit at the laboratory and testing centre for Covid-19 antigen testing of hauliers bound for France via Dublin Port, at Dublin Airport, Ireland on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 20:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,882 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 561,812.

The state is reporting 7,197 deaths. The positivity rate is at 8.2 percent.

COVID-19 in headlines

Virginia’s pre-registration system opens

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

What you need to know about Virginia’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,667 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,594 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 312 are in the ICU and 186 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,541,772 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 20.

Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 440,339 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 36,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Monday : Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 19, the college has reported:

70 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

30 students are in isolation on campus.

74 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 19, here is what the college has reported:

19 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent

10,320 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

