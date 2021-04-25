Coronavirus update: New case numbers fall below 1,000, positivity rate at 5.5%

A patient’s blood is blotted after receiving a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Virginia Mason’s vaccine clinic hosted the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle, Washington on January 24, 2021. – Amazon is partnering with Virginia Mason for a one-day pop-up clinic on January 24. 2021 that aims to vaccinate 2,000 people at the companys Meeting Center near downtown Seattle. Virginia Mason is handling vaccine administration, while Amazon is providing the location and help with logistics. (Photo by Grant HINDSLEY / AFP) (Photo by GRANT HINDSLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 25:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 884 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 654,210 COVID-19 cases and 10,675 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,002 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 256 of those patients in the ICU. There are 133 people currently on a ventilator.

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 74,387 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.8 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 25, 28.3% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over 3.6 million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

COVID testing near you

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia