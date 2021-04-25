Coronavirus update: New case numbers fall below 1,000, positivity rate at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 25:
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 884 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 654,210 COVID-19 cases and 10,675 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,002 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 256 of those patients in the ICU. There are 133 people currently on a ventilator.
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 74,387 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.8 million doses have been administered in Virginia.
As of April 25, 28.3% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over 3.6 million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Local COVID-19 vaccine updates
- All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.
- The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
COVID testing near you
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 493 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 26,942 cases, 413 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,663 cases, 60 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,525 cases, 68 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,753 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,649 cases, 257 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,084 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,415 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,927 cases, 152 deaths
- Henrico County: 24,751 cases, 598 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,465 cases, 16 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,867 cases, 15 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,449 cases, 27 deaths