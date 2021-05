Coronavirus update: New case numbers fall below 1,000,

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, EMT Rachel Bryant, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man in the courtyard of the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, May 1:

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 963 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 660,553 COVID-19 cases and 10,777 deaths.

As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 885 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 224 of those patients in the ICU. There are 128 people currently on a ventilator.

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 73,855 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 6 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 30, 31.3% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Over 3.8 million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 30, the college has reported:

34 active student cases and 3 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

4 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 30, here is what the college has reported:

2 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

28,176 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia