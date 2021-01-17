Coronavirus update: New case numbers hit all-time high at almost 10,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, Jan. 17:
Virginia is reporting yet another huge spike in the number of new cases. Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health indicated 6,757 new cases. For Sunday, the number of new cases rose to 9,914.
VDH reported 23 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 is 5,729 — 5,037 confirmed and 692 probable.
Currently, there are 439,305 COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 2,146 outbreaks have contributed to 51,748 COVID-19 cases in the state.
The positivity rate decreasing slightly again and is now at 14.2 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 35,276 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,739 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 566 are in the ICU and 339 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 316,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 17, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.
A total of 33,470 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
Testing locations near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.
Click here to find a test near you.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 290 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 16,327 cases, 193 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 853 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,314 cases, 12 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,049 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Richmond: 11,231 cases, 118 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,237 cases, 17 deaths
- Goochland County: 844 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,079 cases, 83 deaths
- Henrico County: 15,877 cases, 316 deaths
- New Kent County: 866 cases, 7 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,132 cases, 6 deaths
- GRTC said the 50th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on Jan. 9. The employee has public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.
- A caravan for prison justice was organized on Saturday afternoon by the Virginia Prison Justice Network to demand Governor Ralph Northam for change in prisoner care during the pandemic.
- As people fall ill with COVID-19, they often lose their senses of smell and taste. For some, it takes months for those senses to come back — long after their other symptoms are gone.
- With the assistance received, RRHA has been able to continue housing more than 1,100 families — equating to more than 3,200 household members.
- Virginia is reporting a huge spike in the number of new cases and deaths. After reporting just over 4,700 new cases on Friday, Virginia Department of Health is reporting 6,757 new cases and 50 new deaths on Saturday.
- The state has ordered the emergency suspension of a Rhode Island doctor's license after an investigation uncovered he "recklessly" exposed his patients and staff to COVID-19.
- The CDC said it is about 50% more contagious than the virus that is causing the bulk of cases in this country so far.
- New Jersey made millions of people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including smokers, a move that prompted gripes about them skipping to the front of the inoculation line.
- Chesterfield teachers to begin getting vaccine next week as parent-led petition aims to delay in-person instructionAlmost 3,000 people have signed a petition calling for Chesterfield County Public Schools to reconsider their decision to allow elementary schools to resume full-time in-person learning on Feb. 1. The petition, organized by parents, is a call to protect teachers.
- Today, Virginia State University welcomed students back to campus with new safety measures in place. The university is just one of several colleges implementing procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.