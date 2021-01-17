Coronavirus update: New case numbers hit all-time high at almost 10,000

A healthcare worker oversees cars as people arrive to get tested for coronavirus at a testing site in Arlington, Virginia, on December 1, 2020 (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, Jan. 17:

Virginia is reporting yet another huge spike in the number of new cases. Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health indicated 6,757 new cases. For Sunday, the number of new cases rose to 9,914.

VDH reported 23 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 is 5,729 — 5,037 confirmed and 692 probable.

Currently, there are 439,305 COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 2,146 outbreaks have contributed to 51,748 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The positivity rate decreasing slightly again and is now at 14.2 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 35,276 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,739 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 566 are in the ICU and 339 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 316,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 17, with a total of 943,400 vaccine doses distributed.

A total of 33,470 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

Click here to find a test near you.

Local COVID-19 cases