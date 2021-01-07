Coronavirus update: New case numbers stay over 5,300 for Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 7, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,379 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 382,679. The death toll is now at 5,275.
Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.8 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 32,368 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,663 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 568 are in the ICU and 366 are on a ventilator.
VDH is reporting that 116,247 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 6, with a total of 481,550 vaccine doses distributed.
COVID-19 positivity rate at its highest since May, Richmond region remains below state average
As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?
The current statewide 7-day positivity rate is 16.8% which is the highest rate Virginia has seen since May. Cases have been surging in the state since the beginning of December.
Throughout the pandemic, 8News has been tracking the cases and deaths in the Richmond area counties. The health districts in the region include Chesterfield, Henrico, Chickahominy, Crater, and Richmond.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
- Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
CALL COVID-19 HOTLINE TO REGISTER
(804) 205-3501
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.Find a test near you
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 6, the college has reported:
- 14 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 students are in isolation on campus.
- 1 student is in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 6, here is what the college has reported:
- 138 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.
- 9,483 total COVID-19 tests
- Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 7 shows that:
- 10 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,752 people have recovered from the virus since July.
COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 227 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 14,142 cases, 178 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 680 cases, 29 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,006 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,588 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,887 cases, 100 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,004 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 678 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,372 cases, 78 deaths
- Henrico County: 13,757 cases, 298 deaths
- New Kent County: 754 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 948 cases, 6 deaths
- Syvie Roberton's mother says that her daughter was 'absolutely terrified' of the virus and her fear intensified when she was assigned to the COVID-19 ward at a long-term care facility in Hopewell, but she always showed up for work.
- The Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans.
- Right now, there are no statewide residency requirements to receive a coronavirus vaccine through the Florida Department of Health. And not everyone thinks that's fair.
- From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has relied on pulmonologists, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists to help navigate the novel coronavirus.
- As U.S. health officials try to get COVID-19 vaccines to people more quickly, it’s already time for some people to get their second shots.
- In an effort to speed up vaccinations across the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that dentists are now cleared to administer COVID-19.
- Coronavirus update: Over 5,300 new cases reported Wednesday, Gov. Northam to give first update of 2021The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,387 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 377,300. Virginia's positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.
- Texas trauma surgeon Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall, who has used her social media platform during the pandemic to give insight into what is happening behind-the-scenes with patients and COVID-19 units across the country, shared her experience with NewsNation. When it comes to COVID-19 patients — even those who have been given the all clear — she […]
- A hospital in Northern California quickly vaccinated 850 people after a freezer that was holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines failed, prompting officials to do an emergency distribution of the vaccines before they spoiled.
- Hospitals in California are so swamped by the coronavirus pandemic that the state has ordered those with room to accept patients from others that are out of intensive care beds.