Coronavirus update: New case numbers still above 3,000, positivity rate drops below 10 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 13:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,215 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 547,424.

The state’s death toll is now at 6,996. The positivity rate has decreased to 9.8 percent. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,887 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,991 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 408 are in the ICU and 262 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,298,573 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 13.

Over 11 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 303,942 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 34,987 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

