Coronavirus update: New cases dip below 3,000 due to maintenance on VDH website

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, January 30:

There were 2,558 coronavirus cases reported in Virginia, bringing the total number of cases to 504,779. The Virginia Department of Health stated that maintenance to its surveillance system resulted in a lower number of cases reported Sunday and to expect a higher number of cases than normal on Monday, February 1.

The total number of deaths in the state are also increased to 6,464.

The state’s positivity rate decreased and is now at 11.8 percent.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that a total of 805,695 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 31.

Nearly 688,561 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 117,134 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.

On average 31,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd

— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Click here to find a test near you.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 40,322 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,232 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 496 are in the ICU and 315 are on a ventilator.

