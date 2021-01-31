Coronavirus update: New cases dip below 3,000 due to maintenance on VDH website

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, January 30:
There were 2,558 coronavirus cases reported in Virginia, bringing the total number of cases to 504,779. The Virginia Department of Health stated that maintenance to its surveillance system resulted in a lower number of cases reported Sunday and to expect a higher number of cases than normal on Monday, February 1.
The total number of deaths in the state are also increased to 6,464.
The state’s positivity rate decreased and is now at 11.8 percent.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that a total of 805,695 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 31.
Nearly 688,561 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 117,134 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.
On average 31,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E Brookland Park Blvd
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 40,322 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,232 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 496 are in the ICU and 315 are on a ventilator.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 342 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 19,150 cases, 203 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,043 cases, 31 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,745 cases, 17 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,634 cases, 37 deaths
- City of Richmond: 12,757 cases, 132 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,482 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,035 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,843 cases, 101 deaths
- Henrico County: 18,463 cases, 344 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,053 cases, 7 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,330 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,544 cases, 10 deaths
- So far, variants include one from the United Kingdom, two from Brazil (P.1 and P.2), one from South Africa, and one variant from California that's currently circulating around Los Angeles.
- Thousands of senior citizens arrived at Richmond Raceway on Saturday to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
- According to Dr. David Cates, a clinical psychologist and Director of Behavior Health at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, "There will be a substantial percentage of people with lasting effects" from the pandemic.
- The Richmond City Health District has made some changes in advance of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination events for senior citizens scheduled for this weekend at Richmond Raceway.
- Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work on Saturday.
- GRTC reported two "unconnected" employee cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This brings their total workforce cases to 60 and their total employee cases to 55.
- Vilma Osmalob has anxiously waited to get her vaccine for months. Now that she has her first dose, she says she feels great.
- A third COVID-19 vaccine moved into its final step Friday before it can go into the arms of Americans.
- With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, Sugar Shack Donuts wants to remind people that they are still providing free meals to those in need.
- A Richmond Henrico Health District vaccination event for local seniors originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed in anticipation of winter weather. All appointments scheduled for Sunday will be moved to Tuesday.