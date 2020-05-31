Coronavirus update: Almost 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide; Free testing in Chesterfield on Tuesday

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 31, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 44,607 cases of COVID-19 — 42,499 confirmed and 2,108 probable — Saturday. The death toll is now at 1,375.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 5,868 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield County on Tuesday

The Chesterfield Health Department will continue free COVID-19 testing in June.

While some appointments will be reserved for walk-up testing is limited and people are recommended to make an appointment before arriving. You can make an appointment by calling the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

Testing is for people who have symptoms of the virus and is free for uninsured people. There will also be Spanish speaking staff present at the event.

Here are the current testing dates:

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, Bellwood Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area: