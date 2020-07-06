Coronavirus update: No new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia since yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 6, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported 66,102 cases of COVID-19 — 63,339 confirmed and 2,763 probable — Monday. The death toll is at 1,853 with no new deaths since yesterday.
Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,800 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.
Free testing events in Richmond
There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:
- Tuesday, July 7: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.
- Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut”, 5051 Northampton St.
The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 in Virginia
Here’s a breakdown of cases near you:
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE
- Charles City County: 41 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,026 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 150 cases, 18 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 188 cases, 2 death
- City of Petersburg: 290 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,288 cases, 29 deaths
- Goochland County: 127 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 449 cases, 29 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,685 cases, 158 deaths
- New Kent County: 60 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 84 cases, 2 deaths