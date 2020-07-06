Coronavirus update: No new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia since yesterday

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 6, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 66,102 cases of COVID-19 — 63,339 confirmed and 2,763 probable — Monday. The death toll is at 1,853 with no new deaths since yesterday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 8,800 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free testing events in Richmond

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Tuesday, July 7: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Powhatan Community Center, “The Hut”, 5051 Northampton St.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases near you:

Charles City County : 41 cases, 3 death

Chesterfield County : 3,026 cases, 53 deaths

City of Colonial Heights : 150 cases, 18 deaths

City of Hopewell : 188 cases, 2 death

City of Petersburg : 290 cases, 5 deaths

City of Richmond : 2,288 cases, 29 deaths

Goochland County : 127 cases, 6 deaths

Hanover County : 449 cases, 29 deaths

Henrico County : 2,685 cases, 158 deaths

New Kent County : 60 cases, 1 death

: 60 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 84 cases, 2 deaths

Virginia reopens under Phase 3