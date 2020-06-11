Coronavirus update: Northam extends 2 executive orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 11, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 52,177 cases of COVID-19 — 49,785 confirmed and 2,392 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,514.

VDH officials said the total number of outbreak across all health districts is 404.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 6,800 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam extends orders to keep expand Virginia’s health care workforce, allowing flexibility to Medicaid providers

Governor Northam has extended Executive Order 57 — originally signed in April — which implements policies to help ensure medical capacity and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order allows for the expanded use of telehealth and authorizes out-of-state licensees to provide in-state care at hospitals, nursing facilities, dialysis facilities, physician offices, and other health care facilities, Northam’s administration said in a press release.

Gov. Northam also extended Executive Order 58 which helps ensure Medicaid and FAMIS to members during the pandemic.

“While our key health indicators are trending in the right direction, we must remain prepared for all scenarios, including an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Northam. “Extending these two executive orders will ensure our hardworking medical professionals have the capacity and flexibility to meet the health care needs of all Virginians amid the ongoing pandemic.”

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area:

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 28 cases, 2 death

: 28 cases, 2 death Chesterfield County : 1,995 cases, 38 deaths

: 1,995 cases, 38 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 106 cases, 17 deaths

: 106 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 120 cases, 2 death

: 120 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 174 cases, 3 deaths

: 174 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 1,686 cases, 26 deaths

: 1,686 cases, 26 deaths Goochland County : 106 cases, 6 deaths

: 106 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 354 cases, 25 deaths

: 354 cases, 25 deaths Henrico County : 2,162 cases, 135 deaths

: 2,162 cases, 135 deaths New Kent County : 45 cases, 1 death

: 45 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 48 cases, 0 deaths

