Coronavirus update: 650 new cases statewide; Northam releases nursing home data

The Virginia Department of Health reported 57,443 cases of COVID-19 — 54,953 confirmed and 2,490 probable — Friday. The death toll is now at 1,607, an increase of 5 since yesterday.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 7,600 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam changes position, releases nursing home virus data

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he will release the names of nursing homes that have had a coronavirus outbreak, a reversal from his previous stance that releasing the information could violate patients’ privacy.

Northam said he is directing the Virginia Department of Health to release the names on its website. He said the widespread nature of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it less likely that releasing the information will violate someone’s privacy or limit cooperation with a public health investigation.

“Governor Northam has always been committed to providing as much information as possible under state law,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement. “We are confident that given these new circumstances, this decision will ensure the maximum transparency allowed under the code.”

State officials have previously declined to disclose which nursing homes or other live-in medical facilities have reported cases or deaths from COVID-19, citing state code that they said treats a facility as a person when it comes to disclosure of health information.

