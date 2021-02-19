Coronavirus update: Over 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Virginia

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 19:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,034 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 559,930.

The state is reporting 7,098 deaths. The positivity rate is at 8.2 percent.

COVID-19 in headlines

Virginia’s pre-registration system opens

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

What you need to know about Virginia’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system 

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 45,305 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,671 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 329 are in the ICU and 204 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,513,373 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 19.

Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 420,574 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 35,745 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

  • Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
  • Wednesdays: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
  • Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

  • Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 18, the college has reported:

  • 68 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 33 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 54 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 17, here is what the college has reported:

  • 20 current active COVID-19 cases
  • January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
  • 9,996 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 388 cases, 10 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 22,835 cases, 216 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 1,281 cases, 34 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 2,013 cases, 23 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 2,961 cases, 39 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 14,297 cases, 148 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,724 cases, 20 deaths
  • Goochland County: 1,189 cases, 8 deaths
  • Hanover County: 6,457 cases, 105 deaths
  • Henrico County: 20,736 cases, 359 deaths
  • New Kent County: 1,199 cases, 7 death
  • Powhatan County: 1,610 cases, 7 deaths

