Coronavirus update: Over 1.8 million people in Virginia fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, April 14:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 75,029 doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 4.9 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 14, 22.2% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

However, vaccination numbers may go down in the coming days now that Virginia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The administrations suggested states pause the distribution of these vaccines in the meantime.

Local vaccination clinics to administer Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in light of J&J pause

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,301 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 640,211 COVID-19 cases and 10,510 deaths.

As of Monday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,060 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 265 of those patients in the ICU. There are 148 people currently on a ventilator.

At least five districts in Central Va enter Phase 2, several clinics offering vaccine walk-ins as Apr. 18 nears

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 13, the college has reported:

43 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 13, here is what the college has reported:

7 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

24,228 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia