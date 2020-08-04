Coronavirus update: Over 1,100 new cases reported in the Commonwealth

Lena Landaverde, assistant director of the Precision Diagnostics Center, heads to the new COVID-19, on-campus testing labs after donning personal protective equipment, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. Dozens of U.S. colleges are announcing plans to test students for the coronavirus this fall, but their strategies vary widely. Federal health officials discourage widespread testing on college campuses, but some researchers say it’s necessary to prevent outbreaks. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Here’s the up to date COVID-19 information for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reports the total COVID-19 cases has risen by 1,145 bringing the total to 94,251. Of the total reported cases 90,728 are confirmed and 3,523 are probable.

The state’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 7.1 to 7.2%. There have been over 1.16 million testing encounters in the commonwealth so far.

Yesterday there were no COVID-19 deaths reported in the commonwealth, today there are 26 new reported deaths. According to the VDH, there have been 2,244 COVID-19-related deaths in the Commonwealth including 2,134 confirmed deaths and 110 deaths probably related to the virus.

The VDH reported that COVID-19 patients make up 1,255 of the 12,706 occupied hospital beds in Virginia.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Bellwood Maisonettes, 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway

5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Bellwood Maisonettes, 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway Thursday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road

The events on Aug. 5 and 8 are for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

The event on the Aug. 8 is for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A similar event scheduled for Aug. 4 at Fairfield Middle School was cancelled due to severe storm predictions.