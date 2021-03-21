Coronavirus update: Over 1,100 new cases reported, state’s positivity rate falls to 5.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 21:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 604,904.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,117. The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly and is currently at 5.4%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 994 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 209 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,075,437 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 21.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 23.9%.
A total of 1,114,156 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 46,772 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 431 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,849 cases, 385 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,479 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,273 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,420 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,386 cases, 235 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,934 cases, 41 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,280 cases, 20 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,063 cases, 145 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,506 cases, 565 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,330 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,732 cases, 10 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,154 cases, 22 deaths
