Coronavirus update: Over 1,100 new cases reported, state’s positivity rate falls to 5.4%

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, March 21:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 604,904.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,117. The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly and is currently at 5.4%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 994 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 209 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 3,075,437 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 21.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 23.9%.

A total of 1,114,156 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 46,772 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia