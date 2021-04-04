Coronavirus update: Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, positivity rate holds steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 4:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 625,148.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,329. The state’s positivity rate increased remains at 6.4%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,174,326 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 4.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 32.4%.

A total of 1,519,021 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 75,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,818 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,035 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 259 are in the ICU and 130 are on a ventilator.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia