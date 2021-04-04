Coronavirus update: Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, positivity rate holds steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, April 4:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 625,148.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,329. The state’s positivity rate increased remains at 6.4%.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 4,174,326 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 4.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 32.4%.
A total of 1,519,021 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 75,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,818 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,035 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 259 are in the ICU and 130 are on a ventilator.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 458 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,663 cases, 399 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,542 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,372 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,546 cases, 78 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,918 cases, 248 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,989 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,330 cases, 21 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,444 cases, 148 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,488 cases, 578 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,394 cases, 14 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,800 cases, 12 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,281 cases, 24 deaths