Coronavirus update: Over 1,500 new cases, state’s positivity rate remains at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, March 20:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,563 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 603,745.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,104. The state’s positivity rate is at 5.5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,599 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 978 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 222 are in the ICU and 124 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 19, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student is in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 19, here is what the college has reported:

1 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

17,825 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia