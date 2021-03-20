Coronavirus update: Over 1,500 new cases, state’s positivity rate remains at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, March 20:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 1,563 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 603,745.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,104. The state’s positivity rate is at 5.5%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,599 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 978 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 222 are in the ICU and 124 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 19, the college has reported:
- 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student is in isolation on campus.
- 3 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 19, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 17,825 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 427 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,806 cases, 385 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,473 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,267 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,413 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,367 cases, 234 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,927 cases, 41 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,274 cases, 20 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,038 cases, 145 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,452 cases, 562 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,320 cases, 13 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,730 cases, 10 deaths
- Prince George County: 3,151 cases, 21 deaths