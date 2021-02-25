Coronavirus update: Over 2,000 new cases and more than 150 new deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 25:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,036 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 570,982.
The state is reporting 7,963 deaths, an increase of 156 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate remained at 8%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,430 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,488 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 303 are in the ICU and 183 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,709,828 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 25.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 13.7%.
A total of 543,394 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 32,569 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Wednesday: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
- Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 24, the college has reported:
- 65 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 17 students are in isolation on campus.
- 28 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 24, here is what the college has reported:
- 11 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%
- 11,475 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 396 cases, 11 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,312 cases, 269 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,325 cases, 40 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,075 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,108 cases, 43 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,678 cases, 174 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,773 cases, 25 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,199 cases, 11 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,600 cases, 119 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,186 cases, 438 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,229 cases, 9 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,634 cases, 8 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,931 cases, 12 deaths