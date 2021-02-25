Coronavirus update: Over 2,000 new cases and more than 150 new deaths reported

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: A pop-up Covid-19 testing site is shown in a neighborhood among those that have seen some of the highest number of city deaths on February 23, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. The U.S. this week surpassed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 25:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,036 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 570,982.

The state is reporting 7,963 deaths, an increase of 156 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate remained at 8%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,430 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,488 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 303 are in the ICU and 183 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,709,828 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 25.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 13.7%.

A total of 543,394 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 32,569 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Wednesday : Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 24, the college has reported:

65 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

17 students are in isolation on campus.

28 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 24, here is what the college has reported:

11 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%

11,475 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia