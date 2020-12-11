Coronavirus Update: Over 3,000 new cases daily for entire week, positivity rate over 10%

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported over 3,300 more new COVID-19 cases since yesterday. This marks 7 days straight of case counts reaching into the 3,300s and beyond.

Today’s case count of 3,395 is the lowest of the week but still higher than case count recorded in the months leading up to December. The 7-day moving average is currently 3,865.

Today’s cases bring the total up to 274,438, of these 238,281 are confirmed and 36,157 are probable. If the daily case count continues to exceed 3,000 the commonwealth will surpass 300,000 in less than 10 days.

There have been 1,657 outbreaks in Virginia and 36,698 of the state’s total cases are tied to outbreaks.

There were 35 new deaths reported in the commonwealth today bringing the death total 4,370.

The testing positivity rate is 10.8% today, down from 11% earlier in the week. Since the pandemic started, over 176,000 PCR tests have been taken in Henrico and over 158,000 have been taken in Chesterfield.

In an effort to curtail rising cases and deaths in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam released new COVID-19 restrictions.

You can watch the governor’s press conference and learn more about his announcement here.

To be better under how these restrictions affect your day to day life, click here.

8News went around Carytown last night gauging how Richmond residents feel about the changes.

The FDA is working to authorize emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. In a 17-4 vote with one abstention, a panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of the vaccine. The move paves the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 290,000 lives to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 14, 21, 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Friday, December 11th , 1 to 3 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

, 1 to 3 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)** Monday, December 14th , 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)

, 2-4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220) Tuesday, December 15th , 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

, 10 a.m. to noon at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)** Thursday, December 17th , 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**

, 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)** Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

OUTBREAKS AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 11, the university has reported:

37 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

5 students in isolation on campus.

8 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 9, here is what the university has reported:

110 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November 2020 was 2.6 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 11, shows that: