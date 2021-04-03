Coronavirus update: Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as positivity rate increases to 6.4%

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, in the Queens borough of New York. From speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to a number of hoax cures, an overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 has followed the virus as it circled the globe over the past year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, April 3:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 623,881.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,287. The state’s positivity rate increased to 6.4%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,071,088 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 2.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 31.7%.

A total of 1,467,640 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 73,218 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,748 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,022 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 233 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 1, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:

20 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

21,143 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia