Coronavirus update: Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as positivity rate increases to 6.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, April 3:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 623,881.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,287. The state’s positivity rate increased to 6.4%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,071,088 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 2.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 31.7%.

A total of 1,467,640 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 73,218 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,748 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,022 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 233 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 1, the college has reported:

  • 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 3 student is in isolation on campus.
  • 7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:

  • 20 current active COVID-19 cases
  • March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
  • 21,143 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 457 cases, 15 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 25,603 cases, 397 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 1,538 cases, 57 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 2,369 cases, 64 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 3,533 cases, 77 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 15,897 cases, 244 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,986 cases, 42 deaths
  • Goochland County: 1,325 cases, 21 deaths
  • Hanover County: 7,411 cases, 148 deaths
  • Henrico County: 23,423 cases, 573 deaths
  • New Kent County: 1,389 cases, 14 deaths
  • Powhatan County: 1,796 cases, 12 deaths
  • Prince George County: 3,278 cases, 24 deaths

