Coronavirus update: Over 5.6 million vaccine doses administered in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, April 23:
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,340 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 652,321 COVID-19 cases and 10,666 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,057 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 248 of those patients in the ICU. There are 136 people currently on a ventilator.
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 75,984 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.6 million doses have been administered in Virginia.
As of April 22, 27.1% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated. Over three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Local COVID-19 vaccine updates
- All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.
- The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
COVID testing near you
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 22, the college has reported:
- 42 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 students are in isolation on campus.
- 8 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 21, here is what the college has reported:
- 5 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 26,498 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 492 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 26,847 cases, 413 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,661 cases, 59 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,517 cases, 67 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,742 cases, 82 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,626 cases, 256 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,077 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,409 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,901 cases, 150 deaths
- Henrico County: 24,661 cases, 596 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,460 cases, 16 deaths
- Powhatan County: 1,862 cases, 15 deaths