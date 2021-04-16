Coronavirus update: Over 5 million vaccine doses administered, state’s positivity rate remains at 6.1%

A member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, during preparations at a vaccine center. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, April 16:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 77,755 doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 5.1 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 16, 23.5% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Upcoming vaccine clinics in Dinwiddie County will administer Pfizer, Moderna instead of J&J

However, vaccination numbers may go down in the coming days now that Virginia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The administrations suggested states pause the distribution of these vaccines in the meantime. Local vaccination clinics to administer Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in light of J&J pause

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,594 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 643,220 COVID-19 cases and 10,549 deaths.

As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,032 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 246 of those patients in the ICU. There are 147 people currently on a ventilator. VHHA report: How COVID-19 affected hospitals in 2020

COVID-19 testing events

Thursday, April 22: East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Avenue. 2 to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 16, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 14, here is what the college has reported:

7 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

24,507 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia