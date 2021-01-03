Coronavirus update: Over 5,000 new cases reported Jan. 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,010 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Jan. 3.

The number of cases jumped after reporting almost 4,000 new cases on Jan. 2.

Virginia’s total number of cases of coronavirus now sits at 363,765. VDH is also reporting seven new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,124. The 7-day positivity rate is 15.3%.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,708 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 557 are in the ICU and 344 are on a ventilator. The ICU occupancy is 80%.

With the COVID-19 vaccine, 87,618 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 3, with 404,675 total vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

To find a test near you, click here.

Henrico County had the largest increase in our area, with 218 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. It was followed by Chesterfield County which reported 159 new cases of the coronavirus.

All localities in Central Virginia reported an increase of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.