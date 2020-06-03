Coronavirus update: Parts of Virginia begin “Phase Two” this week

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 3, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 46,239 cases of COVID-19 — 44,069 confirmed and 2,170 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,407.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that over 6,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Virginia will begin “Phase Two” Friday, June 5

The Commonwealth will head into “Phase Two” of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan on Friday, June 5. Richmond will remain in “Phase One.”

The governor gave some details on what ‘Phase Two’ will look like.

Restaurants can have indoor seating at 50 percent capacity

Gyms can have indoor classes and workouts at 30 percent capacity

Pools can open with restrictions

Entertainment venues like museums and zoos can open with restrictions

Recreational sports will be allowed but there can be no shared equipment

Gatherings will be limited to 50 people rather than 10

Find more information here.

